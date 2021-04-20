IAEA Chief Hopes S. Korea Participates in Monitoring Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) said he hopes South Korea participates on a team of experts to monitor Japan’s scheduled release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima power plant into the ocean.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi shared his views in an interview with Yonhap News on Tuesday, saying South Korea is among the countries expressing the biggest concerns about the issue.Noting that there is a large pool of talent in nuclear energy in South Korea, Grossi said it would be valuable to collaborate with experts from the country.He said the agency plans to send the first technical mission to Japan this year and he also plans to go before the operation begins, but cautioned against using the word “investigation” as its chief mission is to monitor.The IAEA chief said the agency’s job is to ensure everything will be within the framework agreed upon in accordance with international standards and stressed the agency’s neutrality and fairness in implementing the task.