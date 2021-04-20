Youn Yuh-jung Predicted to Win Best Supporting Actress Oscar

Photo : YONHAP News

Youn Yuh-jung, who is nominated for best supporting actress at the Oscars for her role in “Minari,” is predicted to win the award.According to Gold Derby, a U.S.-based website specialized in predicting American awards, Youn enjoyed a comfortable lead in its poll involving experts, editors and fans as of Tuesday.Five days before the 93rd Academy Awards, the 73-year-old actress garnered over four-thousand-500 votes, while runner-up Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was a distant second at about 580 votes.Glenn Close of “Hillbilly Elegy” came in third, followed by Olivia Colman of “The Father” and Amanda Seyfried of “Mank.”The semi-autobiographical film directed by Lee Isaac Chung about a Korean immigrant family in the U.S. is nominated for five other Oscars - best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best actor and best score.The Gold Derby poll shows Chung was also ranked second for best director, following Chloe Zhao of “Nomadland.”