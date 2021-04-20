Top US Commanders Assess That N. Korea Poses Continuous Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea continues to pose threats to the United States, according to top U.S. military officials.In a statement submitted to the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, said the North remains a security challenge with activities that threaten regional stability and defy international norms.Richard said the regime tested intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to strike the U.S. mainland and has a large inventory of theater ballistic missiles.He said the U.S. will continue to work with regional partners to reduce military tension, and engage diplomatic efforts towards achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea.Gen. James Dickinson, commander of the U.S. Space Command, said that the North, along with Iran, also posed threats to U.S. space operations through cyberattacks, jamming and electronic warfare and that North Korea continues to improve its technology to advance the regime’s counter-space threats.