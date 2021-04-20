US Declines to Comment on Possible Vaccine Swap with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington declined to comment on South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong’s remark that the two allies were discussing a possible COVID-19 vaccine swap.A senior official of the U.S. Department of State said on Tuesday that it will not comment on the details of “private” diplomatic dialogue in response to an inquiry from Yonhap News.No explicit denial, however, indicates that a discreet discussion between the two countries may be under way through diplomatic channels.Speaking at an emergency question-and-answer session on COVID-19 vaccinations at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Chung said Seoul is in talks with Washington on the deal under which the U.S. would give Seoul vaccines from its stockpile that it would later pay back in kind.Chung said he discussed the matter with John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, when they met in Seoul over the weekend, saying cooperation on vaccines between the two countries is occurring at multiple levels through various channels.