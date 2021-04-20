Menu Content

Politics

Daily COVID-19 Cases Back in 700s after Week Below

Write: 2021-04-21 09:43:47Update: 2021-04-21 10:25:12

Daily COVID-19 Cases Back in 700s after Week Below

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea surged back to over 700 amid growing concerns about a new round of infections. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday reported 731 new infections compiled throughout the previous day, lifting the country's accumulated caseload to 115-thousand-926. 

The figure is 182 more from the previous day and marks the first time it exceeded 700 since last Wednesday. 

Of the new cases detected throughout Monday, 692 are local transmissions while 39 are imported.

About 65 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 211 in Seoul, 225 in Gyeonggi Province and 13 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 243 cases. 

Four more deaths have been reported bringing the death toll to one-thousand-806. The fatality rate stands at one-point-56 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by seven to 116.
