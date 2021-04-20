S. Korea's Exports Rise 45.4% in First 20 Days of April

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea’s exports have jumped by over 45 percent on-year in the first 20 days of April.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 31 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 45-point-four percent from the same period last year.Average daily exports also grew by 36 percent, with the number of working days increasing by a day to 15-point-five days from the same period last year.Shipments of oil products and auto components rose 81-point-six percent, each, while exports of wireless telecommunication devices, cars and semiconductors also gained 68 percent, 54-point-nine percent and 38-point-two percent, respectively.Shipments to China and the United States rose 35-point-eight percent and 39-point-four percent, each, while exports to the Middle East slipped three-point-two percent.