Gov't to Conduct Special Crackdown on Imported Fishery Products

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will carry out a crackdown on imported fishery products amid growing concerns over origin labeling following Japan’s decision to release radioactive water into the ocean.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced on Wednesday that it will conduct the special inspection from Thursday to May 12, and it will focus on products that were imported within the past month.The government will examine a total of seven-thousand-428 importers, distributors and retailers that are registered in the distribution management system of the National Fishery Products Quality Management Service.The government will look for whether said businesses failed to label the country of origin, violated labeling rules or falsely labeled products.A total of 730 civil employees will take part in the special crackdown, including coast guard officials, as well as some 13-hundred private citizens, including members of consumer organizations.Businesses found to have falsely labeled products will be subject to up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to one-hundred million won.