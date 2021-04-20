Asahi: Fish Caught Near Fukushima Contained High Levels of Cesium

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid rising concerns over Japan's planned disposal of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, fish containing radioactive substances exceeding safety standards were caught in waters near the Fukushima region.According to the Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun on Tuesday, 270 becquerels per kilogram of cesium were found in a rockfish caught in waters some 37 meters deep near the Fukushima Prefecture city of Minamisoma on April 1.The detected amount of cesium is about two-point-seven times the standard of 100 becquerels per kilogram set by the Japanese government.In February this year, a rockfish caught near Fukushima contained 500 becquerels per kilogram of cesium.On Monday, Tokyo ordered restrictions on shipments of rockfish from the Fukushima region, the first time the government has imposed such restrictions on Fukushima's seafood products in two years.