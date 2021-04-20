Domestic Video: Wife of Belgian Ambassador Hit Second Store Worker

The wife of the Belgian ambassador to Seoul, who was booked by South Korean police for slapping an employee at a clothing store on April 9, is reported to have smacked another worker during the same shopping trip.



Surveillance video released by the store on Tuesday shows the wife of Ambassador Peter Lescouhier striking the second worker on the back of the head, before she slapped the first known victim.



The assault occurred after the second worker asked to check whether the woman had left the store wearing one of the store's items. The woman struck the workers after a staffer managed to confirm that she had not shoplifted.



The case has drawn interest as the perpetrator will most likely avoid indictment due to diplomatic immunity granted under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.



The victims said they have yet to hear from the wife or the embassy.



In releasing the security camera footage, the store said they hope to discourage a repeat of such incidents where power is used as a weapon against service workers.



Confirming there are two victims in the case, an official from Seoul's Yongsan Police Station said they are conducting the investigation into the alleged assault in accordance with relevant procedures.