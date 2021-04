Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the government is consulting with the U.S. on support regarding COVID-19 vaccines.Speaking at a forum organized by the Kwanhun Club in Seoul on Wednesday, Chung said Seoul stressed to Washington that a true friend is one that lends a helping hand in time of need.Citing that South Korea had sent test kits and masks at the U.S.’ request last year, Chung said he hopes the U.S. will help with Seoul’s vaccine troubles based on the spirit of solidarity that Korea had shown.However, he reaffirmed that it would be difficult to secure vaccines from the U.S. via a swap deal, saying Washington told Seoul that it is still facing extremely difficult conditions and that it has no extra vaccines in its reserves that will be used to achieve herd immunity.