S. Korea Criticizes Japanese PM's Offering to Controversial War Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has criticized Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for sending an offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine to mark an annual spring festival.In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam expressed disappointment and regret that Japan's political leaders repeatedly make offerings to the shrine.Yasukuni Shrine is viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors convicted Class-A World War Two criminals among about two-point-five million war dead.Seoul urged Japan's political leaders to squarely face history, self-reflect and show sincere remorse for the country's imperialistic past through action, bearing in mind that is the basis for the two countries to develop future-oriented ties.Earlier in the day, Suga donated "masakaki" leaves to the shrine for the second time since taking office last September.