Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Criticizes Japanese PM's Offering to Controversial War Shrine

Write: 2021-04-21 14:55:06Update: 2021-04-21 15:31:18

S. Korea Criticizes Japanese PM's Offering to Controversial War Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has criticized Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for sending an offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine to mark an annual spring festival.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam expressed disappointment and regret that Japan's political leaders repeatedly make offerings to the shrine.

Yasukuni Shrine is viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors convicted Class-A World War Two criminals among about two-point-five million war dead.

Seoul urged Japan's political leaders to squarely face history, self-reflect and show sincere remorse for the country's imperialistic past through action, bearing in mind that is the basis for the two countries to develop future-oriented ties.

Earlier in the day, Suga donated "masakaki" leaves to the shrine for the second time since taking office last September.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >