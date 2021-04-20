Moon Orders Review of Possible Use of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reportedly ordered his aides to review the possibility of introducing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, amid concerns of challenges in the vaccine supply.A senior official at the top office told KBS on Wednesday that the president issued the order as his aides suggested there is a need to review various methods to procure vaccines, including the introduction of the Russian vaccine, to address concerns about challenges in securing a sufficient amount.Moon ordered them to look into cases of other countries.The official said the president also ordered them to look into various other ways to secure vaccines including additional procurement, diplomatic efforts and domestic production.Last week, the National Security Council reportedly discussed the possible use of the Russian vaccine during its standing committee meeting.