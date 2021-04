Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States does not have enough COVID-19 vaccines to send abroad now, but he expects the nation will be able to do that.Biden made the remarks to reporters at the White House when asked about sharing additional vaccines with other countries.Biden said that the U.S. is looking at what is going to be done with some of the vaccines that it is not using and hopes to be able to be of some help and value to countries around the world.He then mentioned a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day.Biden said that the U.S. helped a little bit and it's going to try to help some more, but there are other countries as well that he's confident the U.S. can help, including in Central America.