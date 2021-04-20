Politics Britain Invites S. Korea as Guest Nation to G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Britain will host a three-day meeting of the Group of Seven(G7) foreign ministers early next month, inviting South Korea as a guest country.



Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office(FCDO) said on Tuesday in a press release that Britain will host the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting in London from May 3 to 5 ahead of the G7 Summit set for June.



Britain has also invited South Korea, India, Australia, South Africa and the chair and secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to join parts of the meeting as guests.



The planned meeting will be the first in-person gathering of G7 foreign ministers since April 2019.



Some of the participant countries are expected to hold bilateral talks during the three-day meeting.