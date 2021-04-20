Menu Content

State Department: US Focused on Vaccinating Americans

Write: 2021-04-22 09:16:34Update: 2021-04-22 09:33:05

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that the United States is currently focused on vaccinating its own citizens.

Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks in a news briefing when asked about a "vaccine swap" arrangement mentioned by South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. 

Price said that he will not get into the details of "private, diplomatic communications" with South Korea, but hinted at a negative stance toward such an arrangement. 

He said that the U.S. may be able to do more when it is in a more comfortable and competent position at home with its own vaccination effort, but right now the U.S. is focused on vaccinating its people. He added that the U.S. government has an "obligation to the American people."

Foreign Minister Chung said during a parliamentary session on Tuesday that Seoul was in "earnest discussion" with Washington to borrow COVID-19 vaccines in what he called a "vaccine swap" arrangement.
