S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases over 700 for Second Day

South Korea reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday 735 new infections were detected throughout the previous day to raise the country's accumulated caseload to 116-thousand-661.The daily figure marks the largest since January 7 when it posted 869 and it's the fourth time this month that the figure topped 700.Of the new cases detected throughout Wednesday, 715 are local transmissions while 20 are imported.Nearly 64 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 229 in Seoul, 217 in Gyeonggi Province and eleven in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 258 cases.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-808. The fatality rate stands at one-point-55 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by nine to 125.