Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur has scored his career-high 15th goal in a Premier League season.Son netted a goal from the penalty spot in added time with the score tied at one each in a match against Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Tottenham won 2-1.Son's late goal marks his 15th goal of the 2020-2021 Premier League season, breaking his previous personal best of 14 set in the 2016-2017 season.He has scored 20 goals overall this season, including the Premier League and European continental tournaments.