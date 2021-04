Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is encouraging everyone to turn off the lights for ten minutes starting 8:00 p.m. Thursday, marking the 51st anniversary of Earth Day.Over two-thousand-700 government ministries and public agencies, as well as nearly 180 high-rise buildings and landmarks, including Namdaemun gate in Seoul, will participate in the campaign.The presidential office also plans to turn off the lights inside and around the main building, and is serving a vegetarian lunch to employees.The Environment Ministry will host various events until next Wednesday to promote Seoul's goal to become carbon neutral by 2050, under the theme "Restore Our Earth: Right Now, Me First! Carbon Neutral 2050."