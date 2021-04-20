Senior Officials in S. Korea, US Hold Talks ahead of N. Korea Policy Announcement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy had a phone conversation with a senior U.S. official on Thursday, as the Joe Biden administration is set to announce its North Korea policy.According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held talks with Sung Kim, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asia.They assessed the allies' close coordination in the ongoing policy review, and exchanged views on ways to advance towards the North's denuclearization and the establishment of lasting peace on the peninsula.The officials also agreed to continue consultations to ensure the success of the South Korea-U.S. summit set to be held in Washington in late May.On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the U.S. had promised to reflect South Korea's position as much as possible in its policy.