Economy

No. of People who Left Jobs in Past Year Declines for First Time since Pandemic

The number of people in South Korea who have left their jobs within the past year declined for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

According to the office of ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Park Kwang-on on Thursday, based on Statistics Korea data, three-point-58 million people left their employment within the past year as of March 2021.

The latest tally dropped by 365-thousand compared to a year earlier, the first such decline since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Those who were forced to leave due to the economic slowdown rose by 24-thousand on-year to one-point-84 million as of March. The increase, however, is significantly lower than the 557-thousand on-year jump in February.

Sixty percent of those forced to leave their employment had worked for a company hiring less than ten people. Sixty-four percent were temporary workers.
