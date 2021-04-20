Gov't to Upgrade Nationwide Railway Network to Connect New Locations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The railway network in South Korea will be revamped over the next ten years to allow train trips between any major region within the country in less than three hours. The state-run Korea Transport Institute presented its plan at a Transport Ministry hearing on Thursday, seeking to expand the nation’s rail network and speed up train services linking new locations.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Under the 102-billion-dollar project, the total length of the South Korean train network will be expanded by about 20 percent to five-thousand-137 kilometers.In the expansion of the nation’s main Gyeongbu line, connecting the capital Seoul and the southern port city of Busan, new train routes will branch out to link the southeastern cities of Gimcheon and Gumi, as well as Jochiwon and Sintanjin, both near the administrative capital of Sejong City.Building upon the existing Honam line that runs through North and South Jeolla provincial cities, new train services will launch between the southeastern cities of Gwangju and Naju, among others.In the southern coastal region, a new train route will connect Busan and the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan while a new express train line will open along the western coast.In the greater metro area, a new Great Train eXpress, or GTX, line will be established to connect the eastern Gyeonggi provincial cities of Gimpo and Bucheon, cutting travel time from 69 minutes to 15 minutes.The government will also increase the speed of the Airport Railroad Express that links Incheon International Airport with Seoul Station via Gimpo International Airport.The current plan, in the meantime, calls for modernizing existing railways.After fielding public consensus, the Transport Ministry is expected to finalize the details within the first half of this year.The government believes that by 2030, the new rail project will allow people to travel between any major point in the country in less than three hours.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.