S. Korean Doctors Successfully Conduct Robotic Surgery to Treat Epilepsy

Photo : YONHAP News

A team of doctors at Severance Hospital has successfully completed a robotic surgery on the brain to treat epilepsy.According to the team that includes Dr. Chang Won-seok, associate professor at Yonsei University's Department of Neurosurgery, on Thursday, the surgery was conducted on a ten-year-old patient who had been diagnosed with cerebral cavernoma, or abnormal blood vessels in the brain, after she initially sought help following sudden bouts of epileptic seizures.The seizures continued even after her first surgery removing the cavernoma, and the patient also suffered from side effects from her medication.Using the neurosurgical assisting robotics device KYMERO, the team managed to remove the part where the epilepsy originated after inserting electrodes to find the area.The patient has not had a seizure since the surgery and is in recovery.There are 360-thousand epilepsy patients in the country, and about a quarter of the cases can not be treated with medication.