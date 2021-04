Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey showed that around half of the nation believes South Korea is too lenient regarding animal abuse cases.In a survey conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs released on Thursday, 48-point-four percent of respondents said penalties for those who abuse animals was too moderate.Some 40-point-six percent said the punishment was sufficient while eleven percent said it was severe. In particular, a majority said there should be legal punishment for acts of cruelty against animals.The number of households raising pets was estimated at six-point-38 million in 2020, or about 28 percent of total households, up eight percent from the previous year's five-point-91 million.