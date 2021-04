Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Transport Institute unveiled on Thursday a ten-year plan to overhaul the nation’s railway network.The institute revealed that it will expand the Great Train eXpress, or GTX, line in the Seoul metro area to connect the eastern Gyeonggi provincial cities of Gimpo and Bucheon, cutting travel time from 69 minutes to 15 minutes.The institute also said it will expand the track capacity of sections where operations are concentrated, including that linking Susaek and Geumcheon.The government will also increase the speed of the Airport Railroad Express that links Incheon International Airport with Seoul Station via Gimpo International Airport.The institute said a total of some 115 trillion won will be invested in the latest project.