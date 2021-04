Photo : YONHAP News

Amid ongoing protests against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, environmental activists on Thursday said they have filed a lawsuit against the plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO).Members of the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement(KFEM) made the announcement in a press conference held in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan.They claimed that the release of the contaminated water would reach the ocean near Busan and, as a result, pollute fisheries in the region and threaten the lives and property of Korean citizens.The group also slammed the South Korean government for not taking active measures to prevent the planned release of the contaminated water.