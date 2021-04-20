Politics Belgian Ambassador to Seoul Apologizes over Assault Case involving His Wife

Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier has apologized over an assault case involving his wife.



In a statement announced on its Facebook account on Thursday, the Belgian Embassy in Seoul said the ambassador “sincerely regrets the incident involving his wife” and wants to apologize on her behalf.”



"No matter the circumstances, the way she reacted is unacceptable,” it added.



His apology came a day after the South Korean Foreign Ministry called in Patrick Englebert, Deputy Head of Mission at the Belgian Embassy, and called for cooperation from the embassy on the assault case.



Police have been looking into allegations that Lescouhier's wife slapped an employee in the face and another employee in the back of her head at a clothing store in Seoul earlier this month.



The Belgian Embassy said the ambassador’s wife has been hospitalized due to a stroke since last week and unable to respond to the police investigation but promised she will “go to the police once possible.”