Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry plans to convene a recommendation committee next week to shortlist candidates for the new prosecutor general.The ministry said on Thursday that the nine-member committee headed by former Justice Minister Park Sang-kee will meet next Thursday to review the candidates recommended from April 15 to April 22.The committee will choose at least three more qualified candidates than others. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye will then pick one of them and ask for presidential approval.Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned early last month after months of conflict with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over prosecution reforms.