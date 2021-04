Photo : YONHAP News

Tehran says it used around 30 million U.S. dollars out of its funds frozen at Seoul banks under U.S. sanctions in paying for COVID-19 vaccines.Hossein Tanhaee, head of the Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce, made the remarks during an interview with Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency(IRNA) on Wednesday.Tanhaee said that one billion dollars of the frozen assets was supposed to be paid to Iran in cash, but has yet to arrive.Around seven billion dollars worth Iranian money which South Korea has paid for purchasing Iranian oil is tied up at two South Korean banks since the U.S. put the Iranian central bank on its sanctions list in 2018.Iran purchased 700-thousand AstraZeneca vaccine doses manufactured in South Korea earlier this month.