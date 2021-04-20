Gov't Preparing to Bring J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government says it will import Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as planned after European health authorities recommended the continuous use of the vaccine despite its possible link to rare blood clots.Bae Gyeong-taek, an official of the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination, relayed the stance on Thursday citing the European Medicines Agency’s review of the vaccine and the U.S. pharmaceutical firm’s resumption of outbound shipments of the vaccine.The EMA said on Tuesday it found a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and rare blood clots through its analysis on “all available” evidence including eight reported cases in the U.S. but maintained its view that the benefits outweigh the potential risks.South Korea earlier reached a deal to purchase the one-shot vaccine, enough for six million people and arranged for its shipment starting the second quarter.The task force will finalize details regarding the supply of the vaccine, including exact import schedule and the number of the vaccine to be brought in each shipment.Meanwhile, the task force said it will review whether or not to limit the vaccine's use to certain age groups by monitoring situations at home and abroad.