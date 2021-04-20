S. Korea Monitoring Other Countries Purchasing Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean vaccination authorities confirmed on Thursday that they are examining data and monitoring the situations overseas regarding the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine as the country is seeking to secure more products amid concerns over a global vaccine shortage.Asked in a regular media briefing whether the government is considering the purchase of Sputnik V, Yang Dong-gyo, a senior official at the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination, said that it is in the process of collecting information and monitoring countries that are administering the shots.The task force is paying particular attention to the measures other countries are taking to verify the safety of the Russian vaccine and approve its import.The remark came hours after a senior presidential official said President Moon Jae-in ordered his aides to review the option of buying Russian vaccines.South Korea has already secured deals to bring in enough COVID-19 doses for 79 million people, but the government said earlier this week that it is talking with several pharmaceutical firms to secure more vaccines amid global shortages.South Korean firm, Hankook Korus, is scheduled to manufacture Sputnik V at a local site from next month, but under its deal with the Russian sovereign wealth fund, all vaccines to be produced will head overseas.