‘Comfort Woman’ Survivor Hopes ICJ Passes Judgment on Japan’s Wartime Sex Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Yong-soo, a victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, said on Thursday that she hopes the International Court of Justice(ICJ) will rule that Japan's wartime military brothels were in violation of international laws.Lee, a 92-year-old activist, made the remarks in a video message to a webinar jointly hosted by student associations at Harvard Law School.Lee told the forum that she hopes the ICJ will find that Japan's wartime sexual slavery was in violation of international laws and thus Tokyo has an obligation to acknowledge its war crimes and offer an official apology.The remarks come after a South Korean court dismissed a claim for compensation filed by 20 so-called "comfort women," including Lee, against Japan.Right after the ruling on Wednesday, Lee said that the plaintiffs will take the case to the ICJ, calling the ruling absurd.In the video message, Lee said she wanted to see an end to historical revisionism and the realization of victims' justice with the ICJ's authoritative judgment, adding she does not wish to see Seoul and Tokyo relations worsen.