UN Rapporteurs Express Concern over S. Korea's Anti-Leaflet Law

Photo : YONHAP News

UN special rapporteurs expressed concerns over a South Korean law that bans sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into North Korea, citing a possible restriction of the freedom of expression.According to the website of the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner, Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation, made the appeal along with three other rapporteurs in a "communications" letter dated Monday.The rapporteurs said that the ban may negatively impact the right to the freedom of expression and legitimate activities of nongovernmental organizations in Seoul.They noted that this legislative amendment, due to its vague wording, could be interpreted broadly.They also expressed concern that the application of the law may lead to the disproportionate penalization of some forms of political expression and legitimate activities of some civil society actors in South Korea.The rapporteurs then asked the Seoul government to provide additional information about the compliance of the anti-leafleting ban with international human rights law.