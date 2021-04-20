DP Launches Committee to Support Semiconductor Industry

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has launched a special committee aiming to support the semiconductor industry.Calling semiconductors the rice and heart of the 21st century economy, DP interim chief Yun Ho-jung on Friday said it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that South Korea's future depends on it winning the global semiconductor war.Yun said the committee will cast a vision to make the country a powerhouse not only in memory chips, but also in non-memory chips such as foundries. It will also present solutions for the global auto semiconductor shortage.DP Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a former executive at Samsung Electronics' memory chip business, pledged to put forth extraordinary measures in a bill by August aimed at putting full support behind the industry.Yang also promised to propose support and deregulation measures allowed under presidential orders to President Moon Jae-in.