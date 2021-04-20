Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Independent Panel to Review Investigation against Seoul District Chief

Write: 2021-04-23 15:22:18Update: 2021-04-23 15:46:47

Independent Panel to Review Investigation against Seoul District Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan decided to convene an independent panel to review the legitimacy of an ongoing investigation into Lee Sung-yoon, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.

Lee is suspected of interfering in and stopping an investigation into the Justice Ministry's alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) said the status of the suspect, public interest and the urgency of the matter were taken into consideration.

Cho, however, rejected Lee's other request for a separate panel of outside legal experts, citing redundancy.

The SPO is soon expected to form a 15-member panel of experts from various sectors, including academia, the press and civic groups. Although the panel's recommendation is not legally binding, it could provide Lee with a chance to have his side of the story heard.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >