VOA: N. Korean Vessels Spotted at Chinese Ports

Write: 2021-04-23 15:34:03Update: 2021-04-23 15:51:16

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korean vessels have been spotted near Chinese ports, giving credence to speculations that the two countries are resuming trade. 

Citing data from tracking site MarineTraffic, VOA reported on Friday that four North Korean vessels were in or near the Chinese ports of Dalian, Longkou and Shidao. Other ships were reportedly seen passing by China’s Port of Weihai earlier this month.

The North had effectively suspended vessel operations since July last year amid stepped-up border closures due to the pandemic. The recent sightings suggest operations have resumed.

Records of a North Korean vessel undergoing safety tests at an overseas port has also been confirmed for the first time in eight months.

According to a port state control committee for the Asia-Pacific, a North Korean vessel received a safety inspection at the Chinese port of Yantai on March 28.
