Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung has been named Best Supporting Female for her performance in the film "Minari" at the 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards held Thursday.The latest nod given by the U.S. independent film circle comes just three days before the Academy Awards, with voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences having ended on Tuesday.Youn is the first South Korean actor to be nominated for an Oscar and is up for Best Supporting Actress. She has so far nabbed some 30 awards including a British BAFTA and a U.S. Screen Actors Guild award."Minari" is a story about a Korean immigrant family settling in rural America in the 1980s.