Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Foreign Ministry has raised its travel advisory for northeastern parts of Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) amid increasing insecurity in the region.The ministry on Friday upgraded the travel alert level for the regions of Tchologo and Bounkani in the western African country to Level 3, the second highest in the four-tier system.Under the revision, trips to the regions are advised to be cancelled or postponed while those already in the regions are recommended to leave unless there is urgent business to address.The ministry said it took into account growing safety concerns amid reports of a large number of casualties in terrorist attacks in Tchologo and Bounkani.