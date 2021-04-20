Study: Sustained COVID-19 Infection Increases Risk of Death

Photo : KBS News

COVID-19 survivors who were not sick enough to be hospitalized still had a significantly higher risk of death within months of their diagnosis compared to those unaffected, according to a new U.S. study.The research was conducted by Washington University's School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. It compared some 87-thousand COVID-19 patients registered with the U.S. Veterans Health Administration(VHA) to nearly five million VHA patients who were not diagnosed with the virus.The study found that those who were sick with COVID-19 for at least 30 days had an almost 60 percent increased risk of death in the following six months compared with those without the virus.Eight out of one-thousand COVID-19 survivors were found to have died from the effects of the infection within six months of their diagnosis, while the likelihood surged to 29 deaths out of one-thousand for those who were ill enough to be hospitalized.The study, published on the scientific journal Nature's website Thursday, assessed that a COVID-19 infection - although a respiratory disease - can affect other organ systems in the body if it is protracted.