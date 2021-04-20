Gov't to Sternly Respond to Planned Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry will sternly deal with the resumption of any anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign in accordance with a new law banning such activities.The ministry on Friday responded to a plan announced earlier in the day by Park Sang-hak, a defector who heads Fighters for a Free North Korea, to restart the group’s propaganda leaflet campaign from as early as Sunday.The ministry said the revision on the development of inter-Korean relations is aimed at protecting the safety and lives of the residents of the border area, and that it will be implemented according to the said purpose. The ministry said it will cooperate with related agencies, including police, to manage the situation.Under the law that took effect from late last month, a violator is subject to jail time of up to three years or a fine of up to 30 million won.Park said leaflets criticizing North Korea's power succession system exclusive to the Kim family will be disseminated between Sunday and the following Saturday.