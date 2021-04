Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported close to 800 new COVID-19 infections for a second day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that 785 new cases were reported Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 118-thousand-243.The number is slightly down from 797 the previous day, but it's the fourth day in a row the daily count has been in the 700s.Of the new cases, 760 are local transmissions and 25 are from overseas.With cluster infections popping up nationwide, the country could be entering a fourth wave of the outbreak.One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-812.