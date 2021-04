Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has said its ongoing North Korea policy review would include implementation of ongoing pressure measures as well as options for future diplomacy.The department's principal deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter made this remark during a telephone press briefing on Friday when asked about when the policy review would be completed.She said the U.S. does not have a specific timeline but the Biden administration is conducting a thorough interagency review of its policy towards North Korea, adding that it is still ongoing.Regarding COVID-19 vaccines and whether the U.S. can supply them to South Korea if it has enough, Porter said that while Washington certain values South Korea as a strategic partner, there is nothing to announce right now.