Photo : YONHAP News

A screening of South Korean animated films is taking place in Poland, a country in lockdown amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections.The Korean Cultural Center in Poland said the screening from Friday to Sunday will be held online only through Polish VOD platform MOJEeKINO.A total of 14 films will be screened including the opener "King of Pigs," the first feature-length animation by director Yeon Sang-ho, known for his zombie films "Train to Busan" and "Peninsula."The list also includes "Underdog," starring K-pop boy band EXO member D.O. and actress Park So-dam performed as voice actors.A retrospective on director Jeong Da-hee is also taking place, with an introduction to five of her films and a prerecorded interview with a Polish film magazine editor.