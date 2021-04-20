Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trump Slams Moon as Weak Leader, Negotiator

Write: 2021-04-24 12:15:12Update: 2021-04-24 12:18:04

Trump Slams Moon as Weak Leader, Negotiator

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday slammed South Korean President Moon Jae-in, calling him "weak" and ungrateful, while referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as his friend.

In an emailed statement, the former U.S. leader said that Moon was “weak” and ungrateful for his work to pacify Kim. Trump said that Kim Jong-un never respected Moon and he was the one who stopped the aggression toward the South.

He said President Moon was weak as a leader and negotiator, except when it came to the continued, long term military ripoff of the USA.

In contrast, Trump said that he had come to know and like Kim.

Earlier this week, Moon told the New York Times that Trump, who met three times with Kim, “beat around the bush and failed to pull it through.” He also expressed hope that efforts can come to fruition under President Joe Biden's leadership.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >