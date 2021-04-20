Trump Slams Moon as Weak Leader, Negotiator

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday slammed South Korean President Moon Jae-in, calling him "weak" and ungrateful, while referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as his friend.In an emailed statement, the former U.S. leader said that Moon was “weak” and ungrateful for his work to pacify Kim. Trump said that Kim Jong-un never respected Moon and he was the one who stopped the aggression toward the South.He said President Moon was weak as a leader and negotiator, except when it came to the continued, long term military ripoff of the USA.In contrast, Trump said that he had come to know and like Kim.Earlier this week, Moon told the New York Times that Trump, who met three times with Kim, “beat around the bush and failed to pull it through.” He also expressed hope that efforts can come to fruition under President Joe Biden's leadership.