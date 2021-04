Photo : YONHAP News

The New York Times predicts South Korea's Youn Yuh-jung will win the Oscar for best supporting actress in Sunday's 93rd annual Academy Awards.In predictions for the night's big winners, the Times said the field was competitive just a few weeks back, but Youn is now the front-runner.The article mentioned her SAG and BAFTA honors for her performance in "Minari," and asked whether it is time to give the 74-year-old actress an Oscar.It also noted Youn's acceptance speech at the BAFTAs, which made the audience laugh as she thanked the "snobbish" Brits for the award."Minari" is a story about a Korean immigrant family settling in rural America in the 1980s.The New York Times predicts "Nomadland" will lead the pack for best picture and its director Chloe Zhao is a strong contender for the best director honor.