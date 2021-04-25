S. Korea Reports 644 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 700 for the first time in five days due to fewer tests during the weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 644 new cases were reported on Saturday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 118-thousand-887.The daily number dropped by more than 100 from the previous day, but it is mainly due to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.Of the new cases, 603 are local transmissions and 41 are from overseas.With cluster infections popping up nationwide, the country could be entering a fourth wave of the outbreak.More than 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 172 in Seoul, 187 in Gyeonggi Province and 15 in Incheon.Local infections in other parts of the country amounted to 229 or 38 percent of domestic cases, with the southern port cities of Busan and Ulsan recording 43 cases each.One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-813. The fatality rate stands at one-point-52 percent.The number of critically ill patients remained unchanged at 136.