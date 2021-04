Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said on Saturday it has secured additional Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people.Health authorities made the announcement in a press briefing, saying that the nation has signed a deal with the United States pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to import additional Pfizer vaccine doses for 20 million people.With the latest deal, South Korea has so far secured a total of 33 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.Among them, vaccine doses for 875-thousand people have already been delivered, with doses for three-point-five million people set to arrive by the end of June.Additional Pfizer vaccines for 29-point-five million people are scheduled to be supplied in phases from July.With the latest deal, South Korea has secured COVID-19 vaccine doses for 99 million people.