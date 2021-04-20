S. Korea Mulls Inoculating Minors aged 16 and 17 with Pfizer Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is considering inoculating minors aged 16 and 17 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as it has secured additional supplies.Health authorities hinted at the possibility on Saturday during a news briefing, announcing the latest deal to import additional Pfizer vaccine doses for 20 million people.The authorities said that minors aged under 18 are excluded from the current national vaccination campaign, but the Pfizer vaccine has secured the authorization of South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for use for people aged 16 and older.They said the government will decide its position on the matter after consultation with experts.Among five coronavirus vaccines that South Korea has secured, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that can be used for teens aged 16 and 17.The government earlier decided to inoculate high school seniors with the Pfizer vaccine in the second quarter.