Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential secretary was questioned over suspicions that he was involved in an alleged illegal exit ban imposed on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said Lee Kwang-cheol, secretary for civil affairs for President Moon Jae-in, was questioned for about ten hours and 30 minutes as a suspect.In March 2019, prosecutor Lee Kyu-won requested the exit ban with a false document and Cha Gyu-geun, commissioner of the Korea Immigration Service, granted the request.The presidential secretary is suspected to have been involved in the process.Prosecutors reportedly questioned the secretary whether he gave the order to stop the former vice minister's departure.