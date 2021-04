Photo : YONHAP News

AFP says that a daily record of more than 893-thousand COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide mainly due to a surge in India.According to an AFP count on Saturday, the global daily figure topped the previous daily high of some 819-thousand recorded on January 8.More than one third of the global infections were reportedly detected in India, which logged over 346-thousand cases on Saturday.The report said it is a record for a single country since the start of the pandemic.AFP projected that the cumulative number of global cases will reach 150 million next week.