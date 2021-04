Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has designated one week starting Monday as a special quarantine period to stop the rise in COVID-19 infections.Health authorities announced the move on Sunday during a news briefing, saying that the special quarantine period will be applied until May 2, when the current social distancing levels expire.Under the move, gatherings - including eating out at restaurants - among civil servants or employees at public organizations will be banned, and working from home as well as flexible working hours will be expanded in the public sector.Authorities plan to carry out a crackdown on violations of quarantine measures without prior notice.Health authorities also warned that they may carry out tougher restrictions on multi-use facilities and businesses if the current infection trend continues.